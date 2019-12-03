App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty slips 300 points dragged by PNB, BoB; HDFC Bank top negative contributor

Bank Nifty is down over a percent or 327 points. The top losers included Punjab National Bank which shed over 4 percent followed by Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading in the red with Sensex down 196.07 points or 0.48 percent at 40606.10 while the Nifty shed 74.50 points or 0.62 percent at 11973.70.

Bank Nifty is down over a percent or 327 points. The top losers included Punjab National Bank which shed over 4 percent followed by Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank, each down over 3 percent. The other losers included YES Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bajaj Auto, TCS, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv and Hero MotoCorp while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and YES Bank.

The most active stocks included YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

About 740 shares have advanced, 1172 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #Bank Nifty #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Bank

