D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty outshines led by Axis Bank; Infosys at new high, Tech Mahindra jumps 3%

Benchmark indices including the Nifty and Sensex have added over half a percent each with Sensex up 230 points at 36,874 mark while the Nifty gained 55 points and is trading at 10,903 level.

Bank Nifty added a percent led by RBL Bank and Axis Bank which gained 2 percent each followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.

The energy index gained close to a percent led by Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid and Tata Power.

Credit Suisse has a neutral call on Reliance Industries with target at Rs 1,210 per share. It feels that Jio's entry level broadband pricing is competitive adding that broadband services is likely to contribute USD 1.2 billion EBITDA.

CLSA on the other hand feels that while JioFiber plans are 13-23 percent cheaper against peers. It sees a limited impact on Bharti Airtel estimates and Dish TV given its lower ARPUs. TV smartification by Jio could adversely impact broadcasters in the longer run.

Nifty Media gained close to a percent, the top gainers included Eros International Media, Dish TV, PVR and UFO Moviez among others.

From the infra space, the top gainers were CG Power, IRB Infra, NCC, Power Grid, Tata Power and Vodafone Idea.

However, the realty index dragged and was down over a percent. The top losers included DLF and Indiabulls Real Estate which were down 3-5 percent followed by Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

Selective pharma names are trading in the red. Sun Pharma shed close to 3 percent followed by Piramal Enterprises and Cipla were trading in the red.

India VIX is down 3.71 percent and is trading at 16.63.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Tech Mahindra, Axis bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharma, Wipro, GAIL India and JSW Steel.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 33 stocks advanced while 17 declined.

123 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Indiabulls Ventures and Indiabulls Housing Finance while stocks which hit new 52-week high included CreditAccess Grameen, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Infosys.