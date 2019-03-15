App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty outperforms led by Kotak Bank; ICICI Bank at new 52-week high, HUL drags

The top Nifty gainers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, ICICI Bank and GAIL India while the top losers included Coal India, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment and ITC.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Nifty is trading above 11400 mark, up 60 points while the Sensex gained 198 points and is trading at 37,953 mark as Dalal Street has once again witnessed the benchmark indices scaling new highs.

Bank Nifty gained 1 percent led by ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Midcap stocks were also buzzing led by Bharat Forge, Cholamandalam Investment, Alkem Labs, Edelweiss Financial, Exide Industries, GRUH Finance, IGL, Max Financial and V-Guard Industries.

From the IT space, the top gainers were Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

Pharma stocks were also buzzing led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Piramal Enterprises and Sun Pharma.

From the PSU banking space, the top gainers were State Bank of India, PNB, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

However, selective FMCG stocks were trading lower with loses from Hindustan Unilever, GSK Consumer, Dabur India and ITC.

Media stocks were trading in the red led by from Dish TV, Zee Entertainment and Network18.

The top Nifty gainers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, ICICI Bank and GAIL India while the top losers included Coal India, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment and ITC.

The most active stocks were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Just Dial, YES Bank and ICICI Bank.

Bata India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, ICICI Bank, INOX Leisure and Titan Company have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1086 stocks advancing and 469 declining while 508 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,103 stocks advanced, 412 declined and 67 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 09:46 am

