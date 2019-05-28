App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 10:53 AM IST

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty is green led by YES Bank, Zee Ent up 2%; metals shine

The top Nifty gainers included YES Bank, Coal India, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors while the top losers are Bharti Infratel, HDFC, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Indian stock market has turned red with Nifty trading lower by 12 points and is trading at 11,912 while the Sensex shed 26 points and is trading at 39,656 mark.

Bank Nifty is down half a percent dragged by Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Infra stocks are also down in this morning session with loses from Bharti Infratel, Engineers India, IRB Infra, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Communications and Siemens. On the other hand, Reliance Power, Reliance Infra, NHPC, CG Power and Vodafone Idea are the top gainers.

From the Nifty Media space, Zee Entertainment is up over 2 percent after its Q4 profit increased 26.8 percent to Rs 292.5 crore, beating analyst estimates on every parameters. Profit in the same quarter last year stood at Rs 230.6 crore. The other gainers are UFO Moviez, Hathway Cable, Jagaran Prakashan and Dish TV.

Metal stocks are also buzzing led by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Welspun Corp, JSPL and Hindustan Copper.

From the IT space, the top gainers are Infosys, TCS, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Power, Adani Transmission, DHFL, Reliance Infra and MRPL while the top losers are Max Financial, GE T&D, Bayer Corp, Godrej Industries and Emami.

From the smallcap space, the top gainers are Transpek Industries which jumped over 12 percent followed by Akshar Chem, BPL and TVS Electronics while the top losers are Manpasand Beverage which plunged 20 percent followed by Steel Exchange India, HIL, Avadh Sugar and SMS Pharma.

India VIX is down 0.43 percent at 16.12 levels.

The most active stocks were Interglobe Aviation, YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports.

35 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Kajaria Ceramics, Syngene International, RBL Bank, Shree Cements, City Union Bank, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and Axis Bank.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 940 stocks advanced and 688 declined while 468 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1198 stocks advanced, 837 declined and 113 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

 
First Published on May 28, 2019 10:53 am

