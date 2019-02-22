App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in red dragged by Kotak Bank; Indiabulls Housing jumps 3%, Bata at new 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 964 stocks advancing and 567 declining while 509 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 873 stocks advanced, 529 declined and 64 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices have slipped into the red this Friday morning with the Nifty50 down 24 points, trading at 10765 while the Sensex shed 71 points and was trading at 35,827 mark.

Bank Nifty was down half a percent dragged by Kotak Mahindra Bank which fell 3 percent followed by Axis Bank while the top gainers were YES Bank and RBL Bank.

Metal stocks were trading lower with loses from Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, SAIL and Tata Steel while from the media space, the top losers were Dish TV which was down 5 percent followed by Hathway, PVR, UFO Moviez and Zee Entertainment.

Nifty Realty was trading in the green led by Unitech which jumped 4 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty and Prestige Estates.

Selective pharma stocks were buzzing led by Piramal Enterprises, Glenmark Pharma, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs.

The top gainers from NSE included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL while the top losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries.

The most active stocks were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.

Aavas Financiers, Bata India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

26 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Shilpi Cable, Simbhaoli Sugars, Vardhman Holdings and Visagar Polytex among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 22, 2019 09:52 am

