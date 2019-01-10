App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in red dragged by IndusInd Bank; realty stocks gain, HPCL sheds 2%

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 908 stocks advancing and 644 declining while 505 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1026 stocks advanced, 705 declined and 88 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices was trading in the red in this Thursday morning session with the Nifty50 down 20 points, trading at 10,835 while the Sensex shed 29 points and was trading at 36,183.

Bank Nifty was down half a percent dragged by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Federal Bank.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers were HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

From the realty space, the top gainers were Unitech, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estates.

The top gainers from NSE included Tata Motors, UPL, Eicher Motors, L&T and Mahindra & Mahindra while the top losers included IndusInd Bank, HPCL, Bharti Infratel, BPCL and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank, TCS and Ashok Leyland.

Astral Poly Technik, Bata India, Maharashtra Scooters and Info Edge (India) have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

32 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Arrow Textiles, Gateway Distriparks, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Orchid Pharma and Sundaram Clayton among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here

 
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 10:14 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

