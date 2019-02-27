D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in red dragged by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank; Tata Motors sheds 2%, YES Bank most active

Following heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the Indian stock market continued to trade in the red with the Nifty50 down 36 points, trading at 10798 while the Sensex shed 106 points and was trading at 36,867 mark.

Nifty Media was down 1 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment, EROS International, Network18 and Sun TV Network.

Bank Nifty was also trading in the red dragged by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers were BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation while Reliance Industries was trading flat.

The top gainers from NSE included UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, UPL and Axis Bank while the top losers included Wipro, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Vedanta and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.

UPL, Cantabil Retail India, Odisha Cement, Power Finance Corporation, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bil Energy Systems and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

46 stocks have hit new 52-week low including IDBI Bank, GTL Infrastructure, Future Retail, KSS, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery and Visesh Infotecnics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 724 stocks advancing and 979 declining while 360 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1096 stocks advanced, 1360 declined and 155 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.