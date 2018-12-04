D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in red dragged by HDFC Bank; Indiabulls Housing up 3%, Sun Pharma most active

The Indian stock market continues to trade weak with the Nifty50 down 19 points, trading at 10,864 while the Sensex shed 107 points and is trading at 36,133.

Nifty Realty is down half a percent dragged by Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty and DLF. However, Godrej Properties, Unitech and Sunteck Realty traded in the green.

From the banking space, the top losers are HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India.

Selective metal stocks are down led by JSPL which shed 3 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, SAIL and Tata Steel.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Edelweiss Financial Services, NBCC and NLC India while the top losers are JSPL, PAGE Industries and Tata Global Beverage.

The top smallcap gainers include Capital Trust, Shriram EPC and Reliance Communications while the losers are Shankara Building Products and IL&FS Engineering.

The top gainers from NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wipro, UPL, ONGC and Infosys.

The top losers included HDFC, M&M, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC.

Hindustan Unilever, Wipro and Electrosteel Steels are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

48 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Excel Realty, Orient Green Power, IL&FS Transportation Networks, IL&FS Engineering, Punj Lloyd and Winsome Yarns among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 803 stocks advancing and 844 declining while 416 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1064 stocks advanced, 1179 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

