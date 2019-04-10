App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in red as HDFC Bank falls 2%; TCS top IT loser, Tata Motors surges

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro and Indian Oil Corporation while Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, TCS and Vedanta are the top losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Dalal Street has extended the earlier loses with benchmark indices down over half a percent each. Nifty50 is down 69 points trading at 11,603 while the Sensex is trading lower by 273 points and is trading at 38,667.

At 14:40 hrs, Bank Nifty is down close to a percent dragged by HDFC Bank which shed 2 percent on reports of private equity giant KKR & Co offloading 0.42 percent stake in the private lender. The other losers are State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank.

Metal stocks are also trading in the red with loses from Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, SAIL, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless.

From the IT space, the top losers are TCS which shed 2 percent followed by HCL Tech and Infosys.

However, real estate and pharma stocks are trading in the positive territory with gains from Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

Among the pharma names the top gainers are Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Cadila Healthcare.

India VIX is up 4.04 percent at 21.10 levels.

The most active stocks are HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and YES Bank.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, PVR, Info Edge (India), Spacenet Enterprises, Seamec, Tanla Solutions and Bil Energy Systems hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, SRS, Mercator, Khaitan Electricals and C & C Constructions hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 750 stocks advanced and 972 declined while 365 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,115 stocks advanced, 1,325 declined and 175 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 02:55 pm

