Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in green led by Kotak Bank; Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech up 2% each

The top gainers from NSE include UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech while the top losers are YES Bank, GAIL India, Coal India, JSW Steel and ONGC.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up by 34 points at 11,697 while the Sensex added 129 points and is trading at 39,260 level.

Nifty Media is up over a percent led by gains from Zee Entertainment, PVR, Hathway Cable, Zee Media, Inox Leisure, TV18 Broadcast and DB Corp.

Bank Nifty is up half a percent, the top gainers are Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank.

Selective FMCG stocks are buzzing in this morning session led by Colgate Palmolive, Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, Marico and United Breweries.

However, Nifty Energy shed half a percent dragged by GAIL India, ONGC, BPCL and Reliance Industries.

India VIX is down 0.43 percent and is trading at 11.51 levels.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

187 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Rushil Decor, GSS Infotech, Cox & Kings, Global Offshore, Titagarh Wagons, Ruchi Soya Industries, Gammon Infra, DB Realty, GAIL India, Tata Elxsi, IIFL Holdings and JBM Auto among others.

972 stocks advanced and 674 declined while 447 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1098 stocks advanced, 901 declined and 136 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 11:39 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

