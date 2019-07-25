App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in green led by IndusInd Bank; Bharti Infratel jumps 3%, VIX falls

The top gainers from NSE include Cipla, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and UltraTech Cement while the top losers are Coal India, Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW Steel.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

After five days of continuous fall, the Indian stock market is trading in the green with Nifty up 52 points at 11,323 while the Sensex added 188 points and is trading at 38,035 level.

A 10:50 hrs, Nifty Pharma is the outperforming sector, up over a percent led by Cipla, Lupin, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma.

Bank Nifty is also trading in the green, the top gainers are IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and Axis Bank. However, PNB, RBL Bank and YES Bank are trading in the red.

From the FMCG space, the top gainers are United Breweries, Britannia Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Global Beverage, Hindustan Unilever and Marico.

Selective infra stocks are trading in the green led by Bharti Infratel, GMR Infra, Reliance Infra, Power Grid, Tata Communications and Bharti Airtel among others.

Nifty Metal is down half a percent dragged by NMDC, Tata Steel, Coal India, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries and NALCO.

India VIX is down 4.70 percent and is trading at 12.16 levels.

The most active stocks are Shriram Transport Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and YES Bank.

222 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including GE T&D India, Future Consumer, Duke Offshore, McLeod Russel, Lumax Auto Tech, Opto Circuits, Automotive Axle, Shoppers Stop, Tata Elxsi, Tata Sponge Iron, Reliance Naval, Titagarh Wagons, Andhra Cements, Bajaj Corp, M&M, Tata Steel and Force Motors among others.

885 stocks advanced and 727 declined while 484 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1059 stocks advanced, 856 declined and 100 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Bharti Infratel #Buzzing Stocks #IndusInd Bank #Nifty #Sensex

