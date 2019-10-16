D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in green led by ICICI Bank; Zee Ent up 4%, BPCL most active

Benchmark indices are trading in the green following with Nifty50 up 25 points and is trading at 11,453 level while the Sensex gained 73 points and is trading at 38,579 mark.

Banking and financial stocks are the top gainers led by ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

Media stocks are also buzzing led by Zee Entertainment which jumped 4 percent followed by Hathway Cable, Eros International, UFO Moviez, Dish TV, Network18 and Sun TV Network.

The top gainers from the real estate space included DLF, Godrej Properties, Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Prestige Estates.

India VIX is down 1.66 percent and is trading at 16.57 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include BPCL, Zee Entertainment, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance and Coal India while the top losers are Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp and GAIL India.

The most active stocks were BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Infosys and ACC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 28 stocks advanced while 22 declined.

Polycab India, SBI Life Insurance, MCX India, HDFC Life Insurance, Siemens and Adani Green hit new 52-week high on the BSE.

200 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Indiabulls Ventures, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Allahabad Bank among others.