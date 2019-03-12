App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in green led by ICICI Bank, stock hits new 52-week high, Bharti Airtel surges

The top gainers from NSE included Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports while the top losers included NTPC, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and HPCL.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Sensex and the Nifty continues to stay strong in this afternoon session with Nifty50 spiking 110 points, trading at 11278 while the Sensex jumped 328 points and was trading at 37,436 mark.

Bank Nifty added over a percent led by gains from ICICI Bank which jumped 3 percent followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

From the media space, the top gainers were DEN Networks, Hathway Cable, PVR, Zee Entertainment and Zee Media.

Selective pharma stocks were buzzing led by Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark Pharma which spiked 3 percent followed by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin and Cadila Healthcare.

Nifty Realty jumped 3 percent with gains from Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty and Unitech.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers were Reliance Industries, GAIL India, BPCL, IOC and ONGC.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were IIFL Holdings, Ajanta Pharma, NBCC, Indian Hotels, Glenmark Pharma and Edelweiss Financial Services while from the smallcap space, the top gainers were Manpasand Beverages, Jay Bharat Maruti, STAR Paper and Bombay Dyeing.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro.

28 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Havells India, Karnataka Bank, Bata India, Titan Company, UPL, Refex Industries, PI Industries, Muthoot Finance, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Godfrey Phillips and Adani Gas.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1187 stocks advancing and 523 declining while 365 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1576 stocks advanced, 929 declined and 143 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 01:20 pm

