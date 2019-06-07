D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in green led by ICICI Bank, SBI; Tech Mahindra gains, ADAG stocks fall

Dalal Street is witnessing some positive move in Friday afternoon with Nifty up 38 points and is trading at 11,882 while the Sensex added 139 points and is trading at 39,668 level.

Bank Nifty is the top performing sector, up half a percent led by ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank which added 1 percent each followed by State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank.

IT stocks are also buzzing led by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Infibeam.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Voltas, Apollo Hospitals, Godrej Properties, ICICI Securities and Bajaj Holdings while the top losers are DHFL, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital and Reliance Power.

From the smallcap space, the top gainers are Fiberweb India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, GMM Pfaudler, and Cosmo Films while the top losers are Optiemus Infracom, Cox & Kings and EROS International Media.

The top gainers from the NSE include Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra while the top losers are YES Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Power Grid, Cipla and ONGC.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank and Just Dial.

India VIX is down 2.90 percent at 15.08 levels.

205 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Eros International Media, DHFL, Manpasand Beverages, Ashapura Intimates, Mercator, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Opto Circuits, Reliance Infra, Igarashi Motors and Fortis Healthcare among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 671 stocks advanced and 1071 declined while 350 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 967 stocks advanced, 1433 declined and 128 remained unchanged.

