you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty hits all-time high, IndusInd Bank biggest gainer; media stocks surge

The top Nifty gainers include IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Airtel and Zee Entertainment while the top losers include ONGC, HPCL, NTPC, BPCL and Tech Mahindra.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

A positive start for the Indian stock market as the benchmark indices have added half a percent with Nifty up 50 points, trading at 11,531 and Sensex rising 201 points, trading at 38,434.

Banks are the top performers in this morning session led by gains from IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank.

Selective pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Piramal Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma.

From the media space, the top gainers are INOX Leisure, PVR, Zee Entertainment, Sun TV, TV18 Broadcast, Dish TV and EROS International Media.

Midcap stocks are also buzzing led by M&M Financial, GMR Infra, Exide Industries, United Breweries, United Spirits, Torrent Pharma and Ramco Cements.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Jet Airways and ICICI Prudential.

Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Titan Company and Spacenet Enterprises have hit 52-week high on NSE

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,066 stocks advancing and 484 declining while 507 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 958 stocks advanced, 509 declined and 65 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 09:52 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Bank #IndusInd Bank #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

