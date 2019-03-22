App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty hits 30,000 led by Yes Bank, RBL Bank; Reliance Comm up 8%

The most active shares on BSE include, UPL, SpiceJet, Axis Bank, SBI and Oberoi Realty.

Rakesh Patil
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices are trading higher on Friday with Nifty around 11,550 mark, while Sensex is up over 100 points, trading at 38525.

Bharti Airtel, L&T, Yes Bank, Tata Steel and NTPC are the top gainers on the Sensex, while losers are Coal India, ONGC, M&M, TCS and HCL Tech.

Bank Nifty touched 30,000 for the first time led by IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, PNB, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank.

Nifty Infra also trading higher led by Bharti Airtel, Adani Power, NBCC, GMR Infra, L&T, Reliance Comm and Tata Power.

From the auto space, top gainers are Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hero Moto, Exide Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Apollo Tyres and Ashok Leyland.

On the other hand, BSE oil & gas space is underperforming dragged by ONGC, BPCL, HPCL, Gail, Oil India and IOC.

The most active shares on BSE include, UPL, SpiceJet, Axis Bank, SBI and Oberoi Realty.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 931 stocks advancing and 623 declining while 517 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 991 stocks advanced, 587 declined and 85 remained unchanged.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 10:00 am

