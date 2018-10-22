D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty gains led by HDFC Bank; IT stocks drag with Infibeam down 6%

Start of a new week and a new beginning as the Indian stock market in this morning session is witnessing handsome gains with the Nifty50 up 50 points, trading at 10,352 while the Sensex gained 155 points at 34,470.

Bank Nifty is up half a percent led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India.

RBL Bank on the other hand is down over 7.5 percent.

Auto stocks are also buzzing with gains from Eicher Motors which is up 2 percent followed by Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor Company.

However, Nifty IT is underperforming, down over 1 percent dragged by Infibeam, Mindtree, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are M&M Financial Services, Reliance Nippon Life, Mphasis and Adani Transmission among others.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include Ahluwalia Contracts, The BIKE Hospitality and Kellton Tech. Bhansali Engineering on the other hand tanked 20 percent in the morning session.

The top gainers from NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, GAIL India and Adani Ports.

The top losers include Tech Mahindra, YES Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL and Infosys.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, Dewan Housing Finance and Reliance Industries.

42 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Adlabs Entertainment, Dish TV, Indiabulls Real Estate, India Cements, Kwality, Persistent Systems and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 884 stocks advancing, 658 declining and 498 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 892 stocks advanced, 568 declined and 71 remained unchanged.

