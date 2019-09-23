D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty extends gains, ICICI Bank spikes 7%; L&T rallies, VIX zooms

Benchmark indices continues to stay strong with Sensex up 1000 points while the Nifty is trading above the 11,500 mark.

Bank Nifty is the outperforming sector, spiking over 5 percent led by ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank which jumped over 7 percent each followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

FMCG stocks continues to stay strong, the top gainers included ITC and United Breweries which zoomed over 7 percent each followed by Colgate Palmolive, Britannia Industries, Emami, Jubilant Foodworks, Hindustan Unilever, Proctor & Gamble and United Spirits.

The Auto index added 2 percent led by Ashok Leyland and Exide Industries followed by Bharat Forge, Bosch, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Amara Raja Batteries and Apollo Tyres.

Nifty MNC jumped 3 percent led by ABB India, Bata India, Cummins India, Honeywell Automation, Kansai Nerolac, Siemens and Sterlite Tech among others.

However, defensive sectors like the Pharma and IT index continues to drag. Nifty IT is down 2 percent dragged by Infosys which shed 4 percent followed by TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services.

From the pharma space, the top losers included Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Lupin, Divis Labs and Cadila Healthcare.

India VIX zoomed 9.61 percent and is trading at 16.88.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Larsen & Toubro which spiked 8 percent followed by Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers are Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Labs and Power Grid.

The most active stocks were HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 32 stocks advanced while 18 declined.

184 stocks have hit upper circuit including names like Indiabulls Integrated Services, Eros Media, 8K Miles Software, IIFL Wealth Management, Tata Communications, Camlin Fine Sciences, Mercator, Patel Engineering and Shilpa Medicare among others.