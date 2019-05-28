App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty drags led by ICICI Bank, SBI; Zee Ent jumps 5%, HDFC slips

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 910 stocks advanced and 793 declined while 395 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1304 stocks advanced, 1100 declined and 133 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices have extended their respective loses with Nifty trading lower by 32 points and is trading at 11,892 while the Sensex is down 100 points and is trading at 39,582 mark.

Banks are down in this afternoon trade with the index down close to 1 percent. The top losers are ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank which are down over 1 percent each followed by HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank.

Infra stocks continue to stay weak with loses from Bharti Infratel, Engineers India, Bharti Airtel, L&T, IRB Infra and Reliance Communications.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries along with GAIL India added over 1 percent each.

Selective IT stocks are up with rupee trading on a weak note against the US dollar. The top losers are Infibeam, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Tata Elxsi.

Nifty Media is up over 1.5 percent led by UFO Moviez which spiked 10 percent followed by Zee Entertainment which gained 5 percent. The other gainers are Zee Media, PVR, Hathway Cable and Dish TV.

India VIX is down 0.43 percent at 16.12 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and Reliance Industries while the top losers are Bharti Infratel, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks were Interglobe Aviation, YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

41 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Kajaria Ceramics, Syngene International, RBL Bank, Shree Cements, City Union Bank, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, 106 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Natco Pharma, Eris Lifesciences Ltd and Petron Engineering among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
