D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty continues to underperform dragged by YES Bank; Airtel jumps 3%, IT gains

Benchmark indices have recovered some lost ground but is still trading in the red with Nifty50 down 42 points and is trading at 11,469 level while the Sensex shed 162 points and is trading at 38,660 mark.

Bank Nifty is still down over 2 percent with the top losers being YES Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank.

Pharma stocks are also trading in the red led by Piramal Enterprises which tanked over 5 percent followed by Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

However, Nifty IT is the outperforming sector, up close to 2 percent led by HCL Tech, Infosys, Oracle Financial Services, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

Nifty Infra also was also trading in the green, up half a percent led by Bharti Airtel, Container Corp, Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications among others.

India VIX is down 1.30 percent and is trading at 15.91 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, UPL, Infosys and TCS while the top losers are YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing which crashed 32 percent followed by YES Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 17 stocks advanced while 31 declined while 2 stocks remained unchanged.

Adani Green Energy, Interglobe Aviation, HDFC Life Insurance, KEI Industries, Bajaj Finance and Proctor & Gamble have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

233 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Indiabull Housing, Indiabulls Ventures, YES Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Zee Entertainment, PNB Housing Finance, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank among others.