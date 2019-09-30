App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty continues to underperform dragged by YES Bank; Airtel jumps 3%, IT gains

Among the Nifty50 names, 17 stocks advanced while 31 declined while 2 stocks remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices have recovered some lost ground but is still trading in the red with Nifty50 down 42 points and is trading at 11,469 level while the Sensex shed 162 points and is trading at 38,660 mark.

Bank Nifty is still down over 2 percent with the top losers being YES Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank.

Pharma stocks are also trading in the red led by Piramal Enterprises which tanked over 5 percent followed by Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

Close

However, Nifty IT is the outperforming sector, up close to 2 percent led by HCL Tech, Infosys, Oracle Financial Services, TCS, Tech Mahindra  and Wipro.

related news

Nifty Infra also was also trading in the green, up half a percent led by Bharti Airtel, Container Corp, Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications among others.

India VIX is down 1.30 percent and is trading at 15.91 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, UPL, Infosys and TCS while the top losers are YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing which crashed 32 percent followed by YES Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 17 stocks advanced while 31 declined while 2 stocks remained unchanged.

Adani Green Energy, Interglobe Aviation, HDFC Life Insurance, KEI Industries, Bajaj Finance and Proctor & Gamble have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

233 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Indiabull Housing, Indiabulls Ventures, YES Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Zee Entertainment, PNB Housing Finance, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.