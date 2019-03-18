D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty continues its bull run; auto stocks under pressure led by Maruti

Nifty has crossed 11,500 in the morning trade on March 18 as bulls have taken charge of Dalal Street. Nifty50 jumped 94 points and is trading at 11,521 while the Sensex zoomed 315 points and is trading at 38,340.

At 0955 hours, Nifty Energy added over 1 percent led by HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, BPCL and Reliance Infra.

Bank Nifty also added over 1 percent with gains from Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank that gained over 2 percent each followed by HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and YES Bank.

Realty stocks are also buzzing led by Prestige Estates that spiked 8 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Godrej Properties and DLF.

From the infra space, the top gainers are Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Adani Ports, NBCC, Interglobe Aviation, GMR Infra and Larsen & Toubro among others.

However, auto stocks are trading in the red with losses from Maruti Suzuki that shed 3 percent followed by Motherson Sumi, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland.

From the pharma space, the top losers are Lupin that fell close to 4 percent followed by Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

The top Nifty gainers included Indian Oil Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HPCL, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports while the top losers included Maruti, Grasim Industries, Hero Moto, ONGC and Eicher Motors.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, IOC and Lupin.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Karnataka Bank, UPL, SRF, Jubilant Life Sciences, IDFC First Bank and Alok Industries have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 959 stocks advancing and 644 declining while 484 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,101 stocks advanced, 790 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.