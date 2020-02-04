D-Street Buzz: Bank, metal stocks shine led by ICICI Bank, Tata Steel; Hero MotoCorp up 4%

The Indian stock market, including the Sensex and Nifty surged almost 2 percent intraday on February 4, rising for the second constitutive day tracking China-led recovery in broader Asian markets.

Sensex is up 754.60 points or 1.89 percent at 40626.91, and the Nifty zoomed 224.30 points or 1.92 percent at 11932.20.

All sectoral indices are trading in the green led by Bank Nifty, Metal and the Energy index which added over 2 percent each.

Top banking stocks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India jumped 2-3 percent each followed by IDFC First Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Global oil prices have taken a hit, hitting 13-month low. This has led to rise in oil & gas stocks. The top gainers included Reliance Industries, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and GAIL India.

Metal stocks are also shining led by gains from Ratnamani Metals, Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel, NMDC, SAIL, Vedanta and Welspun Corp.

The top gainers from Nifty are Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, ITC, SBI, IOC, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, HDFC, Vedanta and UltraTech Cement.

The most active stocks included State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top gainers from the BSE midcap space included Honeywell Automation which zoomed 13 percent followed by Bayer CropScience, Info Edge, Oil India and JM Financial.

The top gainers from the BSE smallcap space included Dynamatic Tech, up 16 percent followed by SML Isuzu, Rane Holdings, Aegis Logistics and Shipla Medicare among others.

India VIX fell 7.16 percent and is trading at 14.65 level.

76 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including Honeywell Automation, Welspun Corp, Tata Elxsi, Shree Cements, Info Edge, Bajaj Finance, Berger Paints, Relaxo Footwear, Dabur India, Asian Paints and Bata India among others.

About 1443 shares have advanced, 734 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.