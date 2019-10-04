D-Street Buzz: Bank, auto stocks in focus ahead of RBI policy; ONGC top gainers

The market are trading higher on October 4 ahead of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting outcome, with Nifty above 11,350 level, while Sensex up over 200 points.

On the sectoral front, the rate sensitive sectors including auto, bank and realty are trading higher as street is expecting at least 25 basis points repo rate cut.

Other sectors, except FMCG are also trading with marginal gains led by the metal, pharma, IT and energy.

ONGC, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and SBI are among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Grasim Industries, ITC and IOC.

In the Nifty auto space, M&M, Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki, MRF, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland are trading in the green.

In the banking name, the gainers are Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, SBI and Yes Bank.

In the FMCG pack, the selling seen in the Britannia Industries, Colgate, Dabur India, Emami, HUL, ITC, Marico and United Breweries.