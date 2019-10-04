App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank, auto stocks in focus ahead of RBI policy; ONGC top gainers

In the banking name, the gainers are Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, SBI and Yes Bank.

Rakesh Patil

The market are trading higher on October 4 ahead of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting outcome, with Nifty above 11,350 level, while Sensex up over 200 points.

On the sectoral front, the rate sensitive sectors including auto, bank and realty are trading higher as street is expecting at least 25 basis points repo rate cut.

Other sectors, except FMCG are also trading with marginal gains led by the metal, pharma, IT and energy.

ONGC, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and SBI are among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Grasim Industries, ITC and IOC.

In the Nifty auto space, M&M, Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki, MRF, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland are trading in the green.

In the FMCG pack, the selling seen in the Britannia Industries, Colgate, Dabur India, Emami, HUL, ITC, Marico and United Breweries.

On the BSE 1142 stocks are on the advance side, while 1313 stocks decline and 170 stocks remain unchanged, while on NSE 995 stocks are on the advance side, 668 declines, while 455 remain unchanged.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 11:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

