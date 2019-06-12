D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks slip led by Maruti; banking stocks drag, Indiabulls Housing most active

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the red with Nifty shedding 69 points and is trading at 11,897 while the Sensex is down 226 points and is trading at 39,723 level.

Nifty Auto shed a percent dragged by Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp and MRF.

From the banking space, the top losers are YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India.

Selective pharma stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Piramal Enterprises among others.

Nifty Realty has turned red in this afternoon session dragged by DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, Sobha, Unitech and Phoenix Mills.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are DHFL, JSPL, Reliance Power, Adani Power and Torrent Pharma while the top losers are Reliance Capital, Shriram Transport, Biocon and Tata Communications.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are GPT Infra which jumped 10 percent followed by Mcleod Russel, RPP Infra and Ballarpur Industries. The top losers are Eros International Media, Windsor Machines, Indiabulls Integrated Services and Soril Infra Resources.

India VIX is marginally down 0.07 percent at 14.48 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Tata Steel, GAIL India, ONGC, Cipla and Reliance Industries while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel, YES Bank, Infosys and IndusInd Bank.

173 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Eros Media, Manpasand Beverages, Mercator, Igarashi Motors, Leel Electricals, Kohinoor Foods, Jet Airways, Peninsula Land, Coffee Day Enterprises, HDIL and Aban Offshore among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 670 stocks advanced and 1032 declined while 395 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 954 stocks advanced, 1323 declined and 142 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.