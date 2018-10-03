D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks skid with Eicher Motors down 6%; Tech Mahindra hits new 52-week high, Yes Bank jumps 7%

The Indian stock market continues to remain volatile this Wednesday morning with the Nifty50 down 75 points and is trading at 10,932 while the Sensex is trading lower by 171 points at 36,355.

At 9:40 hrs, the Nifty auto index is down close to 2 percent dragged by Eicher Motors, Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Tata Motors and Apollo Tyres.

Infra stocks are also weak, the top losers being Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Interglobe Aviation, IRB Infra, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Communications and Tata Communications.

From the private banking space YES Bank jumped 7 percent while on the other hand, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank traded lower.

From the BSE smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering along with IL&FS Transport zoomed close to 20 percent followed by Emmbi Industries, Trigyn Technologies and Infibeam.

The top NSE gainers include names like YES Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Cipla and GAIL India.

The top NSE losers are Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries and Maruti Suzuki.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Dewan Housing Finance, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

Tech Mahindra and Monnet Ispat are few of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, 142 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bombay Dyeing, Eicher Motors, Future Retail, Indiabulls Real Estate, Gammon Infra, Bharti Infratel and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 964 stocks advancing, 626 declining and 460 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1128 stocks advanced, 678 declined and 86 remained unchanged.