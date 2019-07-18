App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks skid led by Tata Motors; YES Bank tanks 11%, hits 5 year low

The top gainers from NSE include Wipro, HDFC, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank while the top losers are YES Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, ONGC and Coal India.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading on a negative note following weak Asian cues with Nifty down 26 points at 11,660 while the Sensex shed 84 points and is trading at 39,131 level.

S&P BSE Bankex is trading in the red dragged by YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, City Union Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.

Metal stocks are also down, the top losers are Vedanta, Tata Steel, Welspun Corp, SAIL, NALCO, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Zinc.

From the auto space, the top losers are Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems and Bharat Forge.

From the midcap space, the top losers are Bank of India, Bharat Forge, Canara Bank, IDFC First Bank, Mindtree, NBCC, PFC, REC, Reliance Power, Torrent Pharma and Union Bank among others.

India VIX added 0.17 percent and is trading at 11.82 levels.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Mindtree, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Axis Bank.

262 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including YES Bank, Thomas Cook, Mindtree, Titagarh Wagons, M M Forgings, GSS Infotech, Lakshmi Auto, PC Jeweller, McNally Bharat, Simplex Infra, Network18, 3i Infotech, ITD Cementation and Maruti Suzuki among others.

481 stocks advanced and 1199 declined while 409 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 693 stocks advanced, 1401 declined and 134 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

 
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 12:12 pm

