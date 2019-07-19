App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks skid led by Exide, Tata Motors; Bajaj Finance falls 4%, VIX spikes

The top gainers from NSE include NTPC, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, Coal India and Tata Consultancy Services while the top losers are Bajaj Finance, GAIL India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading in the red with rise in crude oil prices despite Asian markets trading on a positive note. Nifty is down 75 points at 11,521 while the Sensex shed 240 points and is trading at 38,656 level.

Nifty Auto shed over a percent hitting a 52-week low dragged by Exide Industries, Amara Raja Batteries, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.

PSU Banks are also trading in the red, the top losers are Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

Nifty Pharma also shed a percent dragged by Lupin, Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma and Dr Reddy's Labs.

From the real estate space, the top losers are DLF, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estates.

India VIX jumped 4.51 percent and is trading at 12.28 levels.

The most active stocks are ACC, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

316 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Cyient, Capital Trust, Venus Remedies, JBM Auto, NOCIL, HEG, GSS Infotech, Exide Industries and Goa Carbon among others.

396 stocks advanced and 1243 declined while 446 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 537 stocks advanced, 1417 declined and 99 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 11:08 am

