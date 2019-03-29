App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks rally led by Tata Motors; Indiabulls Housing jumps 4%, IndusInd Bank drags

The top Nifty gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped 4 percent followed by Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and UPL while Bharti Infratel, GAIL India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are the top losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market has reclaimed the lost ground with Nifty50 up 46 points, trading at 11,616 while the Sensex has gained 172 points, trading at 38,702.

Metal stocks continue to rise on optimism of US-China trade talks. The top gainers are Jindal Steel & Power followed by SAIL, NALCO, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless and JSW Steel.

Nifty Auto added over 1 percent led by Tata Motors which jumped 3 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Forge, MRF, Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres and Hero MotoCorp.

From the media space, the top gainers are DEN Networks, Network18, Sun TV Network, Zee Media, Jagran Prakashan and TV18 Broadcast.

related news

Selective pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs and Piramal Enterprises.

IndusInd Bank is down 2 percent while Federal Bank and PNB traded in the green.

The top Nifty gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped 4  percent followed by Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and UPL while Bharti Infratel, GAIL India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, State bank of India and Reliance Industries.

ICICI Bank, Future Lifestyle Fashions, DCB Bank, IDFC First Bank, IPCA Laboratories, Mahanagar Gas, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, UPL, Muthoot Finance, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Varun Beverages, RBL Bank, Godfrey Phillips, Adani Gas, Havells India, Petronet LNG and Power Finance Corporation have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1009 stocks advancing and 709 declining while 367 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1400 stocks advanced, 1147 declined and 172 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Cong Defamed Community to Establish Hindu Terror Theory: Arun Jaitley ...

IPL 2019 | Empower TV Umpire to Eliminate Game Impacting Howlers

Andhra Pradesh High Court Refuses to Stall EC Order Transferring Two I ...

Now Samsung to Make Cars, XM3 Inspire Unveiled at the Seoul Motor Show

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi's Bail Hearing to Begin Shortly

Grand Alliance Failed to Take Off as Rahul Did Not Override Local Satr ...

Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Cha ...

Bombay HC Issues Notice to EC on PIL Seeking Stay on Narendra Modi's B ...

Recession may offer many opportunities, says billionaire investor Warr ...

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

RBI likely to cut interest rates next week, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,600; Nifty ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

MSTC hits 5% upper circuit after tepid stock market debut

Bull run may continue if election results are favourable, says Motilal ...

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Super Deluxe movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in film powered by ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in states and local bo ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.