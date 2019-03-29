D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks rally led by Tata Motors; Indiabulls Housing jumps 4%, IndusInd Bank drags

The Indian stock market has reclaimed the lost ground with Nifty50 up 46 points, trading at 11,616 while the Sensex has gained 172 points, trading at 38,702.

Metal stocks continue to rise on optimism of US-China trade talks. The top gainers are Jindal Steel & Power followed by SAIL, NALCO, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless and JSW Steel.

Nifty Auto added over 1 percent led by Tata Motors which jumped 3 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Forge, MRF, Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres and Hero MotoCorp.

From the media space, the top gainers are DEN Networks, Network18, Sun TV Network, Zee Media, Jagran Prakashan and TV18 Broadcast.

Selective pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs and Piramal Enterprises.

IndusInd Bank is down 2 percent while Federal Bank and PNB traded in the green.

The top Nifty gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped 4 percent followed by Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and UPL while Bharti Infratel, GAIL India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, State bank of India and Reliance Industries.

ICICI Bank, Future Lifestyle Fashions, DCB Bank, IDFC First Bank, IPCA Laboratories, Mahanagar Gas, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, UPL, Muthoot Finance, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Varun Beverages, RBL Bank, Godfrey Phillips, Adani Gas, Havells India, Petronet LNG and Power Finance Corporation have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1009 stocks advancing and 709 declining while 367 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1400 stocks advanced, 1147 declined and 172 remained unchanged.

