you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks rally led by Maruti; Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel jump 9%

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market has extended the morning gains on March 25 with Sensex up 1,035.65 points or 3.88 percent at 27709.68, and the Nifty jumping 286.95 points or 3.68 percent at 8088.

All sectoral indices are trading in the green with the banking and the auto index spiking over 3 percent each.

Among the auto names Maruti Suzuki jumped almost 10 percent and is the top index gainer followed by Bosch, Motherson Sumi, MRF, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors.

Banks are also trading in the green with Axis Bank jumping 9 percent while HDFC Bank gained 5 percent. The other gainers included Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank.

Telecom stocks are also buzzing with Bharti Airtel gaining over 7 percent followed by Honeywell Automation and Bharti Infratel.

Reliance Industries share price jumped over 9 percent intraday on March 25 after media reports indicated that Facebook may pick up stake in Jio. The social media giant Facebook Inc is in talks to buy a 10 percent stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom and internet services venture Reliance Jio, said a Financial Times report on March 24.

India VIX is down 4.98 percent and is trading at 79.45 level.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

