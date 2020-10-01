D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks in fast lane on upbeat September sales number

Most auto stocks traded with decent gains in intraday trade on BSE on October 1, buoyed by encouraging September sales numbers.

Shares of Bajaj Auto surged over 6 percent on BSE while those of TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra climbed up to 3 percent.

Shares of MRF, Cummins India, Hero MotoCorp and Motherson Sumi also traded in the green.

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 441,306 vehicles (commercial vehicles and two-wheelers) in September 2020, a 10 percent increase year-on-year (YoY) numbers as compared to the 402,035 units sold in September 2019, the company informed the exchanges on October 1.

Maruti's total sales went up 30.8 percent at 1.60 lakh units against 1.22 lakh units (YoY). Total sales grew 29 percent at 1.60 lakh units against 1.24 lakh units (MoM). Domestic sales went up 32.2 percent at 1.52 lakh units against 1.15 lakh units (YoY). Exports grew 9 percent at 7,834 units against 7,188 units (YoY). Domestic passenger vehicle sales jumped 33.9 percent at 1.47 lakh units against 1.10 lakh units.

Total sales of Escorts went up 9.2 percent at 11,851 units against 10,855 units (YoY). Total sales were up 63.1 percent at 11,851 units against 7,268 units (MoM). Domestic sales were up 8.9 percent at 11,453 units against 10,521 units (YoY). Exports went up 19.2 percent at 398 units against 334 units (YoY).