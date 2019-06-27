D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by Tata Motors; HDFC Bank, Titan Company at new highs

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the green but is off the high point of the day with Nifty up 23 points at 11,869 while the Sensex added 77 points and is trading at 39,669 level.

Nifty Realty is up over 2 percent led by Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty, Sobha, Sunteck Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, Unitech and Brigade Enterprises.

Auto stocks continue to buzz led by Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR which jumped over 3 percent each followed by Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems and Mahindra & Mahindra.

India VIX is down 2.17 percent and is trading at 14.43 levels.

From the banking space, the top gainers are Federal Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainer are Shriram City Union Finance, KIOCL, Sepreme Industries, Godrej Properties, Federal Bank and Oberoi Realty while the top losers are Wockhardt, Emami, MRPL, Sun TV Network and Max Financial Services.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Salasar Techno Engineering, Praxis Home Retail, Arrow Greentech and Morepen Labs while the top losers are Cox & Kings, RPP Infra, Rushil Decor, Arshiya and Jain Irrigation Systems.

The top gainers from the NSE include Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Bharti Infratel while the top losers are Tech Mahindra, UPL, Wipro, HCL Tech and Adani Ports.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Container Corporation, HDFC Asset Management Company, Godrej Properties, Titan Company and ABB India have hit new 52-week high on BSE.

On the other hand, 198 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including McNally Bharat, Eros Media, Mercator, Glenmark Pharma, GSK Pharma, Mangalam Drugs, TCI Finance and La Opala RG among others.

1035 stocks advanced and 695 declined while 358 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1344 stocks advanced, 1117 declined and 145 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.