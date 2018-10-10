D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain with TVS Motor up 3%; metals shine, HEG spikes 15%

A new day and a new start as the Indian benchmark indices are handsomely trading on the positive territory with the Nifty50 up 51 points, trading at 10,351 while the Sensex has gained 151 points at 34,450.

Nifty auto is up over 1 percent led by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Tata Motors DVR and Tata Motors.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, GSK Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Lupin among others.

Nifty midcap is also up over 1 percent with gains from Dewan Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, IDFC Bank, M&M Financial Services, MRPL, NALCO, REC and United Breweries among others.

Metal stocks are also shining led by NALCO, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, NLC India jumped 8 percent followed by Shriram Transport, DHFL, NALCO and Edelweiss Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include HEG which spiked 15 percent followed by Goa Carbon, RSWM and Electrosteel Casting among others.

The top NSE gainers include names like Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors.

The top NSE losers are HCL Tech, Infosys, Adani Ports, Wipro and UltraTech Cement.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, DHFL, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and YES Bank.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, 106 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bombay Dyeing, Central Bank of India, Godrej Industries, Bank of Maharashtra and Venus Remedies among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1093 stocks advancing, 442 declining and 482 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1014 stocks advanced, 406 declined and 58 remained unchanged.

