D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain with Tata Motors up 3%; RIL up 2%, IT stocks drag

The Indian stock market has recovered some lost ground with the Nifty50 down 42 points, trading at 10,082 while the Sensex shed 142 points at 33,547.

Nifty midcap is up over half a percent led by Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, Cholamandalam Investment, DHFL, Dish TV and Muthoot Finance among others.

The auto index is up close to a percent led by Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Hero MotoCorp, MRF and TVS Motor among others.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries jumped close to 2 percent while GAIL India was the other gainer.

Nifty IT is down over 1 percent dragged by HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Infibeam and Mindtree.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Raymond, Ceat and Ashima while the top losers include Equitas Holdings which tanked 27 percent followed by Ujjivan Financial and GMDC.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include DHFL, Edelweiss Financial, IIFL Holdings, CONCOR and Godrej Properties. The top losers are NBCC, Apollo Hospitals and Emami.

The top gainers from NSE include Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Titan Company, Hero Moto and Tata Steel.

The top losers include YES Bank, HCL Tech, Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank and NTPC.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

192 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Aban Offshore, Bajaj Corp, BEML, Bombay Dyeing, CEAT, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Edelweiss Financial, Equitas Holdings, Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, India Cements, Infibeam Avenues, JK Cement, Jaiprakash Associates, Maruti Suzuki, NBCC, NCC and Ujjivan Financial among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 879 stocks advancing, 742 declining and 433 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1140 stocks advanced, 1078 declined and 138 remained unchanged.

