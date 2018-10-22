App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain with Eicher Motors up 3%; IndusInd Bank falls 8%

131 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Adlabs Entertainment, Dish TV, Indiabulls Real Estate, India Cements, Kwality, Persistent Systems and Videocon Industries among others.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
July 6, 2009 | 870 points | The Sensex tumbled 6.98 percent intraday or 954 points as the government did not introduce any reform when it presented the Union Budget. The index, however, recovered later to close 870 points lower, or 5.8 percent to 14,043.4.
The Indian benchmark indices in this afternoon session have slipped and has lost most of the morning gains with the Nifty50 up 12 points, trading at 10,316 while the Sensex gained 40 points at 34,355.

Nifty auto is up half a percent led by Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor Company.

Oil & gas stocks are weak dragged by BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation. Reliance Industries is also trading lower by over 2 percent.

Selective FMCG stocks are up led by Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Dabur India.

related news

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Muthoot Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, Indian Hotels, Biocon and L&T Finance among others. DHFL on the other hand is down 10 percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include Speciality Restaurants which spiked 10 percent followed by Puravankara and Shiva Texyarn among others.

The top gainers from NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, NTPC and ICICI Bank.

The top losers include IndusInd Bank, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, YES Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, Dewan Housing Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 545 stocks advancing, 1190 declining and 331 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 876 stocks advanced, 1634 declined and 152 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 02:49 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

