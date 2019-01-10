App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by Tata Motors; NTPC most active, Bata hits new 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 839 stocks advancing and 800 declining while 424 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1165 stocks advanced, 1130 declined and 161 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices was trading in the red in this Thursday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 33 points, trading at 10,821 while the Sensex shed 82 points and was trading at 36,130.

Nifty Energy was the underperforming sector dragged by HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Bank Nifty continued to trade in the red with loses from IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Federal Bank.

The auto index was however up half a percent led by Amara Raja Batteries, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The top gainers from NSE included NTPC, Tata Motors, UPL, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Auto while the top losers included IndusInd Bank, HPCL, Bharti Infratel, Grasim Industries and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank, TCS and ICICI Bank.

Astral Poly Technik, Bata India, Maharashtra Scooters, PVR and Info Edge (India) have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

40 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Arrow Textiles, Gateway Distriparks, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Orchid Pharma and Sundaram Clayton among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 01:11 pm

