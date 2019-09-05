D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by Tata Motors; Infosys at new high, ICICI Bank drags

After trading on a positive note in the morning session, the benchmark indices have turned negative with Sensex down 119 points at 36,605 mark while the Nifty shed 17 points and is trading at 10,827 level.

Bank Nifty shed close to a percent dragged by ICICI Bank which was down 1.5 percent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

Realty stocks were also trading in the red, the top losers being Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estates which were down over 2 percent each followed by DLF, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty.

Nifty Energy was up a percent led by BPCL and ONGC which jumped over 4 percent each followed by HPCL, IOC, GAIL India and Reliance Infra.

Nifty Metal added over 2 percent led by Coal India, JSW Steel, NALCO, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindalco Industries.

From the auto space, the top gainers included Tata Motors which spiked over 4 percent followed by Bharat Forge, Exide Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto.

India VIX is up 0.41 percent and is trading at 17.31.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC, BPCL and NTPC while the top losers are HDFC, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech and State Bank of India.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 31 stocks advanced while 19 declined.

76 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Cox & Kings, Reliance Naval, Magma Fincorp, Adlabs Entertainment and Canara Bank while stocks which hit new 52-week high included Infosys, Aavas Financiers and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company .