Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland; Indiabulls Housing jumps 7%

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 793 stocks advancing and 905 declining while 368 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1073 stocks advanced, 1388 declined and 122 remained unchanged.

The Indian benchmark indices continued to stay in the red with the Nifty50 down 45 points, trading at 10748 while the Sensex fell 149 points and was trading at 35,885 mark.

Oil & gas stocks continued to weigh with loses from BPCL, HPCL, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation after rise in global crude oil prices.  ONGC and Reliance Industries shed 1 percent each.

IT stocks were also weak in this afternoon session with loses from Oracle Financial Services which tanked 6 percent followed by Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

However, Nifty Media continued to outperform, up over 4 percent led by Zee Entertainment which jumped over 6 percent followed by Sun TV Network, INOX Leisure, Dish TV and EROS International Media.

From the auto space, the top gainers were Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland and Hero MotoCorp.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and Tata Motors while the top losers included BPCL, IOC, Bharti Infratel, Hindalco Industries and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank.

UPL, Cantabil Retail, SKF India and TCNS Clothing have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

322 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Coal India, CG Power, Chennai Petro, Hindalco, RCF, Aditya Birla Capital, Karur Vysya Bank, GMDC, Siti Networks, NBCC, Natco Pharma, ABG Shipyard, Uflex, Punj Lloyd and MOIL among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 02:58 pm

