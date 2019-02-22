D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by Motherson Sumi; HDFC Bank down 1%, Suzlon zooms 24%

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex and the Nifty has come off the low point of the day and is trading flat with the Nifty50 up 4 points, trading at 10793 while the Sensex up 3 points and was trading at 35,901 mark.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector led by gains from Unitech, Oberoi Realty, DLF, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Phoenix Mills.

Nifty Auto was also up 1 percent led by Motherson Sumi Systems which jumped 5 percent followed by Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland.

From the IT space, the top gainers were TCS, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra.

Bank Nifty was down over half a percent dragged by Kotak Mahindra Bank which fell close to 4 percent followed by HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank.

The top gainers from NSE included Indian Oil Corporation which jumped 4 percent followed by HPCL, YES Bank, Vedanta and BPCL while the top losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Cipla, HDFC Bank and GAIL India.

The most active stocks were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Aavas Financiers, Bata India, Balrampur Chini, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Wipro and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

48 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Shilpi Cable, Simbhaoli Sugars, Vardhman Holdings and Visagar Polytex among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1204 stocks advancing and 507 declining while 352 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1577 stocks advanced, 840 declined and 149 remained unchanged.

