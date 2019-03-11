App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by Motherson Sumi; Bharti Airtel jumps 5%, Axis Bank hits new 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1261 stocks advancing and 427 declining while 403 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1627 stocks advanced, 769 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market is witnessing some handsome gains this Monday afternoon with Nifty50 jumping 110 points, trading at 11145 while the Sensex spiked 303 points and was trading at 36,975 mark.

Nifty Auto added 2 percent with gains from Motherson Sumi, TVS Motor, Bharat Forge, Bosch, Eicher Motors, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland and Apollo Tyres.

Nifty PSU Bank continued to trade higher by over 2 percent led by IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, OBC, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers were HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

related news

Metal stocks were also shining led by Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Vedanta, SAIL, JSPL, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were Edelweiss Financial Services followed by CG Consumer Electricals, Tata Global and Bharat Forge while from the smallcap space, the top gainers were Forbes and Company, Ashapura Minechem and Avanti Feeds.

The top gainers from NSE included HPCL followed by Bharti Airtel which jumped 4 percent followed by BPCL, IOC and Coal India while the top losers included IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, TCS, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Coal India.

Stocks to have hit new 52-week high on NSE included Axis Bank, Allahabad Bank, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, INOX Leisure, IPCA Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, RBL Bank, UPL, Aarti Drugs, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and Refex Industries.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1261 stocks advancing and 427 declining while 403 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1627 stocks advanced, 769 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Will Election Results be Delayed on May 23? EVM-VVPAT Cross Checks Cou ...

Govt Overhauls Oil, Gas Exploration Policy; No Profit to be Charged on ...

Gully Boy’s Sequel is in Works, Confirms Zoya Akhtar

ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against Nirav Modi in PNB Scam

Boeing Shares Fall After Second Deadly 737 MAX 8 Crash

'Unnecessary, Uncalled for': Owaisi Dismisses Controversy over Electio ...

'Delhi Crime' Trailer: Shefali Shah in a Riveting Tale About Crime and ...

Avan Motors Unveils Trend E Electric Scooter, Offers 110 Km Range With ...

Delhi Woman Murders Parents With Boyfriend's Help Over Property Disput ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex nears 37,000, Nifty above 11,100; broade ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nir ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; part ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police claims yet to get government sanction ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Padma Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and others ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.