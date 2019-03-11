D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by Motherson Sumi; Bharti Airtel jumps 5%, Axis Bank hits new 52-week high

The Indian stock market is witnessing some handsome gains this Monday afternoon with Nifty50 jumping 110 points, trading at 11145 while the Sensex spiked 303 points and was trading at 36,975 mark.

Nifty Auto added 2 percent with gains from Motherson Sumi, TVS Motor, Bharat Forge, Bosch, Eicher Motors, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland and Apollo Tyres.

Nifty PSU Bank continued to trade higher by over 2 percent led by IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, OBC, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers were HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks were also shining led by Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Vedanta, SAIL, JSPL, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were Edelweiss Financial Services followed by CG Consumer Electricals, Tata Global and Bharat Forge while from the smallcap space, the top gainers were Forbes and Company, Ashapura Minechem and Avanti Feeds.

The top gainers from NSE included HPCL followed by Bharti Airtel which jumped 4 percent followed by BPCL, IOC and Coal India while the top losers included IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, TCS, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Coal India.

Stocks to have hit new 52-week high on NSE included Axis Bank, Allahabad Bank, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, INOX Leisure, IPCA Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, RBL Bank, UPL, Aarti Drugs, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and Refex Industries.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1261 stocks advancing and 427 declining while 403 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1627 stocks advanced, 769 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

