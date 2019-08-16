D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by Maruti; PNB jumps 3%, TCS slips

Benchmark indices remained volatile with the Sensex rising 75 points to 37,386 and the Nifty climbing 22 points to 11,051.

Nifty Pharma continues to drag and is the underperforming sector. The top losers are Glenmark Pharma which tanked over 6 percent followed by Lupin, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Divis Labs, Aurobindo Pharma and Cadila Healthcare.

The IT index shed half a percent dragged by Mindtree, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Tech.

From the Auto space, the top gainers include Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Company, Bosch and Bajaj Auto.

Selective PSU banks are also buzzing in this afternoon session led by Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank which are up 3 percent each followed by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

India VIX jumped 3.30 percent and is trading at 16.90.

The top Nifty50 gainers include YES Bank which is trading igher up 4 percent followed by UPL, GAIL India, Grasim Industries and Maruti Suzuki while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs, Vedanta and Sun Pharma.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and Tata Consultancy Services.

274 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including IDBI Bank, Glenmark Pharma, NBCC, Coromandal International, V Mart Retail, Cyient, GSFC, Hinduatan Zinc, Britannia Industries, Tata Power and BHEL among others.

811 stocks advanced and 926 declined while 361 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1115 stocks advanced, 1250 declined and 150 remained unchanged.