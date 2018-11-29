App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by M&M, Tata Motors; Bajaj Finserv up 3%, ICICI Bank most active

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 821 stocks advancing and 823 declining while 418 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1137 stocks advanced, 1152 declined and 121 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have witnessed some robust gains with the Nifty50 up 93 points, trading at 10,822 while the Sensex gained 340 points at 36,057.

Nifty Metal is the outperforming sector, up 1.5 percent led by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

FMCG stocks are also buzzing with gains from Emami, GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Godrej Industries and Britannia Industries.

From the auto space, the top gainers are Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bosch and Apollo Tyres.

From the banking space, the top gainers are Federal bank which jumped 4 percent followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers included names like Reliance Industries which jumped close to 2 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL and GAIL India.

The top gainers from NSE include Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Vedanta and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The top losers included YES Bank, ONGC, Coal India, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Adani Power and Electrosteel Steels are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

80 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Ashapura Intimates, ONGC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Andhra Cements, IL&FS Transportation Networks, NTPC, Punj Lloyd, RAIN Industries, Suzlon Energy and Prabhat Dairy among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Nov 29, 2018 12:24 pm

