D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks gain led by Bajaj Auto, M&M; Zee Entertainment jumps 3%, realty drags

The Indian benchmark indices have been trading on a positive note in this Tuesday afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 27 points, trading at 10939 while the Sensex gained 73 points and was trading at 36655 mark.

Nifty Auto added close to a percent led by gains from Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki.

Media stocks were also buzzing led by Zee Media and Zee Entertainment which jumped 3-4 percent followed by INOX Leisure and PVR.

Research firm Citi has revised the rating of Zee Entertainment to buy and has cut target to Rs 480 from Rs 575 per share.

From the banking space, the top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank and YES Bank.

However, real estate stocks were down with loses from Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Unitech and DLF.

The top gainers from NSE included Zee Entertainment, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Coal India, Bharti Airtel and Indian Oil Corporation.

The most active stocks were Jubilant Foodworks, Titan Company, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and Reliance Capital.

Axis Bank, Divi's Laboratories, Titan Company and Aarti Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

236 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aban Offshore, ABG Shipyard, Adlabs Entertainment, Arvind, Dilip Buildcon, Empee Distilleries, Finolex Cables, Grasim Industries, IL&FS Transportation Networks, India Cements, Jain Irrigation Systems, PTC India Financial Services, MRF, Reliance Infrastructure, Sakthi Sugars, Suzlon Energy, Tata Global Beverages, Unitech and Zee Media Corporation among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 658 stocks advancing and 1029 declining while 369 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 868 stocks advanced, 1389 declined and 128 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.