D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks fall led by Apollo Tyres; Maruti hits new 52-week low, Infibeam crashes 46%

The Indian benchmark indices have turned negative after opening on a positive note this Friday morning with the Nifty50 down 22 points and is trading at 10,955 while the Sensex is trading lower by 15 points at 36,309.

Bank Nifty is up IndusInd Bank which added over a percent followed by Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, YES Bank continues to trade lower, down over 6 percent in early trade.

Nifty energy has added half a percent with gains from GAIL India which jumped 3 percent followed by Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Selective FMCG stocks are also buzzing this Friday morning led by Emami, ITC and United Breweries. However, Britannia Industries along with Colgate Palmolive, Dabur India, Jubilant Foodworks, Hindustan Unilever and Marico traded lower.

IT stocks are down led by Infibeam Avenues which crashed 48 percent followed by Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi and Oracle Financial Services.

Nifty Pharma is down close to 2 percent with loses from Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs and Aurobindo Pharma.

Auto stocks are trading weak dragged by Apollo Tyres which shed 5 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company.

From the BSE midcap space, DHFL fell 7 percent followed by IIFL Holdings and Reliance Infra. From the smallcap space, Infibeam tanked 46 percent followed by Kridhan Infra and Adlabs Entertainment.

The top NSE gainers include names like GAIL India, ITC, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and HDFC.

The top NSE losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, M&M, Bharti Airtel and Vedanta.

The most active stocks are DHFL, YES Bank, Infibeam, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC.

The top BSE gainers include Vakrangee, GSPL, GAIL India, VA Tech Wabag and ITC.

Monnet Ispat and Ruchi Infra are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday morning.

On the other hand, 270 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Aban Offshore, AB Capital, Allahabad Bank, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, Ashoka Buildcon, Bank of Baroda, BEML, Can Fin Homes, Castrol, DHFL, DCB Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Indiabulls Real Estate, Vodafone Idea, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, Maruti Suzuki India, NBCC, NIIT, Punjab National Bank, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Tata Motors, Union Bank and YES Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 306 stocks advancing, 1255 declining and 475 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 380 stocks advanced, 1325 declined and 68 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.