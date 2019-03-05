App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks extend rally led by Tata Motors, Eicher Motors; PNB jumps 8%, Tech Mahindra drags

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1501 stocks advancing and 251 declining while 333 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 2041 stocks advanced, 580 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Sensex and the Nifty have extended the early afternoon gains with the Nifty50 adding 101 points, trading at 10965 while the Sensex jumped 269 points and was trading at 36,332 mark.

Nifty Auto was the outperforming sector led by Tata Motors and Eicher Motors which jumped 7 percent each followed by Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Motherson Sumi Systems.

From the metal space, the top gainers were Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Copper, MOIL, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel and APL Apollo.

Nifty PSU Bank was up over 2 percent led by gains from PNB, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank.

The top gainers from NSE included Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, HPCL, Indiabulls Housing and BPCL while the top losers included Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, L&T and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks were Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

17 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Power Finance Corporation, Aavas Financiers, Balrampur Chini, AstraZeneca Pharma, ICICI Lombard, IPCA Laboratories, TTK Prestige and PI Industries.

33 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Gitanjali Gems, JVL Agro, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Ramky Infrastructure and Fedders Electric among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Mar 5, 2019 02:52 pm

