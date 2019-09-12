D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks drag led by Tata Motors; IndiGo jumps 3%, Maruti most active

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Sensex up 57 points at 37,327 mark while the Nifty gained 12 points and is trading at 11,048 level.

Nifty Auto is down a percent dragged by Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR which shed over 3 percent each followed by Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto.

Nifty IT shed half a percent dragged by Oracle Financial Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Mindtree and Infosys.

Bank Nifty was trading in the green led by Bank of Baroda which added over 2 percent after Citi retained a buy call on the stock. This was followed by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank.

However, YES Bank was down 4 percent followed by RBL Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank.

India VIX is down 4.03 percent and is trading at 14.75.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries and HDFC while the top losers are YES Bank, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 20 stocks advanced while 30 declined.

Interglobe Aviation jumped over 3 percent along with Vinati Organics hit new 52- week high on the NSE.