D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks drag led by Eicher Motors; Adani Transmission up 6%

Benchmark indices are trading flat with Sensex is down 0.73 points at 40793.08, and the Nifty shed 9.60 points and is trading at 12046.40.

Nifty PSU Bank is down close to a percent dragged by Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, State Bank of India, J&K Bank, Allahabad Bank and Bank of India.

IT stocks continue to remain under pressure led by Just Dial, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware Tech and NIIT Tech among others.

Following November sales numbers, Nifty Auto shed close to a percent dragged by Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Bosch, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and JSW Steel while the top losers included YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance and ONGC.

The most active stocks included Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment and Indiabulls Housing.

Adani Transmission, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Pfizer and Gujarat Gas have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

The top gainers from the BSE midcap space included Adani Transmission, Escorts, JSW Energy, Prestige Estates and City Union Bank while the top midcap losers were Graphite India, Central Bank, HEG, Edelweiss Financial and Info Edge.

About 968 shares have advanced, 1418 shares declined, and 180 shares are unchanged.