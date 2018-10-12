D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks continue to surge led by M&M, Eicher Motors; ICICI Bank jumps 3%, TCS falls

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning gains with the Nifty50 rallying 220 points, trading at 10,452 while the Sensex has zoomed over 700 points at 34,708.

The Nifty midcap index is up 2.5 percent led by Cholamandalam Investment, Balkrishna Indistries, Bharat Forge, GMR Infra, IGL, M&M Financial Services and MRPL among others.

Nifty auto has jumped over 3 percent led by Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Motherson Sumi Systems.

Realty stocks are also buzzing with gains from Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 4-5 percent each followed by Sobha, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Pnoenix Mills and Unitech.

Bank Nifty is also up with gains from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and YES Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are up in this afternoon session led by HPCL, Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL India and BPCL.

IT stocks are weak dragged by Tata Consultancy Services which is down 3 percent followed by HCL Tech and Mindtree.

Media stocks are also up with Hathway Cable and INOX Leisure gaining 4-7 percent followed by TV Today, Sun TV, PVR, Zee Entertainment and EROS International.

Among the metal names, JPSL, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper and Tata Steel are the top gainers.

From the BSE midcap space, Cholamandalam Investment, Tata Power, Edelweiss Financial, reliance Capital and Adani Power are the top gainers.

From the BSE smallcap space, PG Electroplast zoomed 20 percent followed by PNB Gilts and CamLin Fine Sciences.

The top gainers from NSE include Bajaj Finance, M&M, Maruti, Eicher Motors and HPCL.

The top losers include TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro and Titan Company.

The most active stocks are TCS, YES Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

68 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software and Bombay Dyeing among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1480 stocks advancing, 229 declining and 346 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1881 stocks advanced, 500 declined and 123 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.