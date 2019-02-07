D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks advance led by Ashok Leyland; Sun Pharma spikes 5%, Infosys at new 52-week high

Following the 25 bps rate cut by the RBI, the Indian benchmark indices have managed to trade in the green with the Nifty50 up 35 points, trading at 11098 while the Sensex gained 122 points and was trading at 37097 mark.

Nifty Auto was jumped over 2 percent led by Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor Company.

Pharma stocks were also buzzing with gains from Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Piramal Enterprises and Dr Reddy's Labs.

From the real estate space, the top gainers were DLF, Sunteck Realty and Oberoi Realty.

From the banking space, the top gainers were IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank and YES Bank.

The top gainers from NSE included Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors while the top losers included JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra.

The most active stocks were Reliance Infra, Reliance Industries, Reliance Capital, Sun Pharma and YES Bank.

Bata India, Divi's Laboratories, Havells India, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and UPL have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

230 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, Kwality, IL&FS Transport, MRF and IDBI Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1038 stocks advancing and 676 declining while 346 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1382 stocks advanced, 1055 declined and 159 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.