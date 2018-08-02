D-Street Buzz: Auto, realty stocks slip with DLF down 2%; AB Fashion zooms 13%, Havells at new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a negative note this Thursday afternoon with the Sensex trading lower by 302 points at 37,219 while the Nifty has shed 87 points and is trading at 11,258.

Nifty pharma has outperformed and is up over 1 percent led by Piramal Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin and Sun Pharma.

However, Nifty auto shed 1 percent dragged by Motherson Sumi Systems which is down 3 percent followed by Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Bosch.

Bank Nifty is also trading in the red with HDFC Bank down 1.5 percent while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and YES Bank are also trading lower.

Nifty Realty shed 1.5 percent with DLF and Godrej Properties trading lower by 2 percent. However, HDIL jumped over 4 percent in the afternoon trade.

From the BSE smallcap space, Venkys zoomed 20 percent followed by Borosil, Tinplate and Ashapura Minechem.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are HPCL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Indiabulls Housing Finance and BPCL which added 1-2 percent each.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Piramal Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Ashok Leyland and Tata Steel.

The top losers included names like Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and Vedanta which are all down up to 2.5 percent.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Aditya Birla Fashion which zoomed 13 percent followed Dilip Buildcon, Advanced Enzymes, Reliance Naval and Vakrangee among others.

The top losers are Adani Power which is down 5 percent while L&T Tech, Adani Power, L&T Infotech, Radico Khaitan and Torrent Power are the other losers.

Bata India, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Avenue Supermarts, Graphite India, HEG, Indiabulls Ventures, KPIT Tech, Havells India, IndusInd Bank and NELCO are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 29 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including ABG Shipyard, Mcleod Russel and Rane Brake among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 854 stocks advancing, 879 declining and 335 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1284 stocks advanced, 1282 declined and 146 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.