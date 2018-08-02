App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto, PSU banks underperform dragged by Hero Moto, PNB; Lupin top gainer, Venkys zooms 15%

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 510 stocks advancing, 1079 declining and 471 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 691 stocks advanced, 1103 declined and 75 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices is trading on a negative note this Thursday morning  with the Sensex trading lower by 214 points at 37,307 while the Nifty has shed 69 points and is trading at 11,277.

Nifty midcap index is down 1 percent dragged by CG Power, Godrej Industries, IFCI, Jain Irrigation, MRF, Reliance Power and SAIL among others.

The auto index is down 1.5 percent as stocks like Bharat Forge, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi Systems and Tata Motors are all trading weak in the morning trade.

PSU banks are also trading in the red dragged by Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

From the BSE smallcap space, Venkys jumped 15 percent followed by Tinplate, Indo Solar Industries and Borosil.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, HPCL and Coal India which added 1 percent each.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC and Eicher Motors.

The top losers included names like Grasim Industries, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Yes Bank and Tata Motors which are all down 2 percent.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Aditya Birla Fashion which zoomed 7 percent followed Dilip Buildcon, Advanced Enzymes, Kwality and Reliance Naval among others.

The top losers are Tata Steel which is down 7 percent while L&T Infotech, Torrent Power, Adani Power and Pidilite Industries are the other losers.

Avenue Supermarts, Graphite India, HEG, Indiabulls Ventures, KPIT Tech and NELCO are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 20 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including ABG Shipyard and Rane Brake among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 10:05 am

